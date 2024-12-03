Fiji men’s netball wins first match

[Source: Netball Fiji / Facebook]

The national netball team is off to a winning start at the Men’s Netball Nations Cup in Singapore.

Our Crest Men’s side defeated England 47-36 in its opening match.

They’ll play New Zealand A tonight at 7:30 pm.

Head coach Jioweli Makare earlier highlighted the importance of this Nations Cup as they’ll have an idea of where are on the international stage.

Makare also said they would need to effectively apply everything they’ve learned in training since this is their first international outing after a long time.

Fiji is also going to play against Australia Under 23, Singapore and Hong Kong.

The competition is held at Jurong East Sports Centre in Singapore.