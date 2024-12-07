Fiji men’s netball through to semi-finals

[Source: Netball Fiji/Facebook]

The Fiji Men’s Netball side has managed to book a spot in the semi-finals of the Nations Cup in Singapore, after thumping Hong Kong 82-20 in their last pool game in Singapore last night.

The Jioweli Makare coached side has now secured four wins with one loss, and is set to face England in the semis.

This tournament is Fiji first international test outing since the Oceania in 2004, marking more than 20 years since a national men’s side has competed internationally.

The side defeated England 47-36 in their first game earlier this week, thumped New Zealand 57-38 and beat the hosts 62-27.

Fiji will face England at 3.30pm in the first semi-final, while Australia plays New Zealand in the second at 5.30pm.

The finals will be held tomorrow.