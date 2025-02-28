Naulabu's seamless integration boosts Navua

Sairusi Naulabu #14 / Source: Navua FC Facebook

Navua’s recent addition to the 2025 squad, Sairusi Naulabu, has quickly settled into the team.

Naulabu did well in the opening round of the Extra Premier League game against Nadroga.

Navua Coach Saiyad Ali attributes Naulabu’s smooth transition to his prior experience.

“He’s played with our national reps and some other players before, so it hasn’t been a difficult situation for us. He is a very experienced player, and all my players have been watching him play. They have played against him, so it has become much easier for him to gel in.

His presence has added depth and versatility to the squad, reinforcing their competitive edge as they navigate the challenges of the season.

Navua faces Nasinu at the Uprising Sports Center on Sunday at 3pm in the Extra Premier League.

