Māori women to face Fiji Kulas and Ba Women

The Nga Whanapoikiri Māori o Aotearoa Senior Women’s Team (MAURI) will visit Fiji next week for a two-match series against the Fiji Kulas and OFC Women’s Champions League Representatives Ba FC.

Fiji Football Association president Rajesh Patel said the visit would not only provide high-quality competition but also strengthen the cultural ties between the two nations.

“We are excited to host the MAURI team and look forward to strengthening our bond with Māori Football Aotearoa. The visit will not only provide an opportunity for high-quality competition but also celebrate the cultural connection between the two nations.”

Both matches will be played at the Fiji FA Ba Academy.

The first game will see MAURI take on the Kulas next Thursday, , followed by a match against Ba on Saturda.

Entry to both matches will be free, giving fans the chance to witness an exciting display of football.