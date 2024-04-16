Junior elite swimmers to get baptism of fire

[Source: Fiji Swimming/Facebook]

Fiji Swimming is looking forward to fielding some of its most promising junior reps at the Oceania Aquatic Championships in Gold Coast, Australia next week.

Team manager Eugene Panuve says the aim is to develop the elite juniors by exposing them to regional and international competitions from an early age.

“The team leaves on Wednesday so there will be sometime for them to be there and watch the Australian Open event that’s happening as well, just before the Oceania Championships and obviously psychologically and physically prepare them for the competition also.”

Article continues after advertisement

Among the experienced members in the squad is Natabua High School student Kelera Mudunasoko, who competed at the World Aquatic Championships in Qatar earlier this year.

The one-week Oceania Championships begins this Sunday and ends next Wednesday.

Team Fiji Squad: Marseleima Moss, Vivita Bai, Jonalese Bai, Imelda Smith, Matelita Naisara, Kelera Mudunasoko, Patricia Verebasaga, Theola Knong, Thaddeus Kwong, Reuben Taylor, Livai Raviko, Erik Cheer-Tokona, Don Younger, Alfred Cornish, Anslem Coffin, Hefu Erasito, Maki’uti Seruvatu.