Melbourne Cup for Without A Fight

[Source: Racing.com]
Without A Fight has won the Melbourne Cup.
It has also become the first horse since 2001 to win the Melbourne Cup and Caulfield Cup in the same year.
Soulcombe, who missed the start, stormed home to take second.
Sheraz was third and Ashrun battled hard for fourth.
It was a back-to-back win for jockey Mark Zahra, who rode Gold Trip to win last year’s Melbourne Cup.
“For it to pay off, it’s justified.”
Zahra has become the first jockey since Glen Boss on Makybe Diva to win consecutive Melbourne Cups.
The winning jockey says it was an unbelievable race.
Without A Fight firmed as a Cup contender after winning the Caulfield Cup last month.
It’s a win for the ages as WITHOUT A FIGHT takes out the 2023 Lexus Melbourne Cup!
