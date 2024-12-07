Fiji Hockey U15 thump’s visitors

The Fiji Under-15 Boys Hockey side put out a superb performance against the Australian Wanderers after thumping the visitors 5-1 at the National Hockey Turf in Suva this afternoon.

Fiji head coach Augustine Shaw says communication on the turf is one major area that needs improvement, but for the time being, he is happy with their win.

He says that while most of these players don’t usually play together; he is impressed with how efficient they were on the turf.

“A few of the work-on that’s we can imprison is our communication. I think it’s because all of these boys comes from different backgrounds and different parts of the country. So it’ll take some time to get some chemistry going.”

Meanwhile, the Fiji Men’s and Women’s Hockey sides are currently preparing for the Oceania Hockey Pacific Cup competition which starts next week.

The three-day tournament will be held at the National Hockey Turf in Suva from 9th-12th.