Fiji 5s finishes last in pool

[Source: World Sports Pics - Fiji Hockey Federation/ Facebook]

The Fiji men’s hockey side finished last in its pool after losing to Malaysia 8-3 last night in the 5’s World Cup in Oman.

This was Fiji’s third and final pool after earlier defeats to USA and hosts Oman.

Malaysia raced to 5-1 lead in the first half, while Fiji could only manage a single goal to Adrian Smith.

Fiji added two more goals after the break to Jerome Edwards and Hector Smith Junior.

Malaysia increased its lead with three more goals to close the game out.

Malaysia’s win ensures it progresses to the quarterfinals alongside group leaders Oman.

Fiji will now face New Zealand later today in the playoffs for 9th and 16th place.