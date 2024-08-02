Gukilau makes it to the WSL

[Source: Fiji Surfing Association / Facebook]

Tevita Gukilau will be representing Fiji in the World Surfing League.

This after he battled through tough heats to secure victory over Che Slatter in the final heat.

They paddled out in 6-8 foot waves, showcasing their skills and vying for the wildcard spot.

With this win, Gukilau will go on to compete in the World Surfing League Fiji Pro this month against the best surfers in the world.

Fiji Surfing Association President, Hannah Bennet says they are excited to have Gukilau representing the country in the international stage.

“It’s really important that we have Fiji represented in this event. And Tevita has proven to be the best surfer out there, so we’re proud that he will be representing our country.”

This competition marks its return after a seven-year hiatus, adding extra excitement to the event.

He will be going up against the world’s top 10 male surfers from August 20th-29th.

Meanwhile, sixteen top surfers from across the country competed in the World Surf League Fiji Pro Wildcard trials at Cloudbreak, Tavarua yesterday.