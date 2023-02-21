Rahm returns to world number one with win at Riviera

[Source: Reuters]

Jon Rahm returned to the top of the world rankings with his third win of the year at the Genesis Invitational on Sunday, prevailing in a tense final-round battle with Max Homa to claim a dramatic victory in Pacific Palisades, California.

Spaniard Rahm, 28, made two late birdies to close with a two-under 69 for a two-shot win over home favourite Homa, finishing at 17-under for his 10th PGA Tour title and a fifth win in his last nine tournaments worldwide.

Homa, who won the 2021 title, shot a three-under 68 for a 15-under par total of 269, one stroke ahead of Patrick Cantlay.

Rahm’s latest success was enough to overtake Scottie Scheffler, who was nine shots adrift, at the top of the rankings, only a week after the Masters champion had overtaken Rory McIlroy by defending his Phoenix Open title.

Woods, 47, was in the spotlight as he returned to competition for the first time since last July’s British Open and carded a final-round two-over-par 73 to finish on one under.

The 15-times major champion finished a 72-hole event for the first time since the Masters last April.