Giants rally in 9th to continue dominance of Rockies

[Source: Reuters]

Michael Conforto homered among his two hits, Thairo Estrada also went deep and the San Francisco Giants rallied to beat Colorado 6-4 in Denver, their 11th straight win over the Rockies.

Scott Alexander (5-0) pitched the eighth to get the win and Camilo Doval got the final three outs for his 16th save for San Francisco.

The Giants improved to 16-3 in their last 19 games at Coors Field, where they have won eight straight.

Article continues after advertisement

Nolan Jones had three hits and two RBIs and Jurickson Profar added two hits for Colorado.

San Francisco trailed by a run after eight innings but rallied in the ninth off closer Pierce Johnson (0-3). He walked the first two batters, pinch-hitter Brandon Crawford tied it with a double and LaMonte Wade Jr. put the Giants ahead with a sacrifice fly.

Crawford scored on Joc Pederson’s two-out single.

Estrada gave San Francisco a 1-0 lead in the top of the first with his seventh home run of the season.

The Rockies answered right away against Alex Cobb. Charlie Blackmon, Profar and Ryan McMahon led off the bottom of the first with singles to tie the game, and Cobb loaded the bases when he hit Randal Grichuk in the ribs with a 94 mph sinker.

One out later, Jones drove in two more runs with a single and Ezequiel Tovar’s RBI double made it 4-1.

Cobb allowed four runs on eight hits and struck out seven in five innings.

Rockies starter Chase Anderson settled down after Estrada’s homer to scatter three hits over the next four innings. He created a jam in the fourth when he gave up a one-out single to Davis followed by a walk to Conforto. He fanned Mitch Haniger and Blake Sabol to end that inning, but then ran into trouble in the sixth.

With one out, Davis tripled into the left-field corner and Conforto homered just over the scoreboard in right to cut it to 4-3 and end Anderson’s day. It was Conforto’s 12th of the season.

Anderson allowed three runs on six hits and struck out a season-high seven in 5 1/3 innings.