Zlatan Ibrahimovic retires: Swedish great ends football career at 41

AC Milan’s Zlatan Ibrahimovic has announced his retirement from football at the age of 41.

“I say goodbye to football but not to you,” the Swede told AC Milan’s fans after being serenaded by the San Siro crowd following Sunday’s final game of the season against Hellas Verona.

Ibrahimovic had already announced he would leave the Italian club, with his contract expiring this month.

He scored 511 career goals and won league titles in four countries.

Ibrahimovic arrived in Milan for his second spell with the club in early 2020, having won the Scudetto with them in 2011, and helped them win the title again last season.

He also retires as Sweden’s all-time top scorer with 62 goals in 121 matches.