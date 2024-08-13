Young Kulas remain firm

The Digicel Young Kulas in San Francisco [Source: Fiji Football/Facebook]

The Fiji Under-20 women’s football team remains undeterred by the formidable status of their opponents in the upcoming FIFA World Cup.

Head coach Angeline Chua acknowledged that facing top-tier teams like Brazil, Canada, and France—ranked among the top 10 in the world—poses a significant challenge.

However, she remains resolute that this will not impact the team’s preparation or the players’ mindset.

Article continues after advertisement

Chua emphasized that their primary goal is to proudly showcase the Fijian style of football on the world stage.

“And then, of course, we expect to be like the underdogs in the pool. So I think a little bit for us, like we don’t have any pressure. We want to showcase Fiji and then, you know, the talent in Fiji. And then, of course, to play our best in all the three games.”

The Young Kulas are currently in the United States, where they are preparing for warm-up matches against three universities.

Following these matches, the team will head to Costa Rica for additional friendly games.

Fiji is set to face Brazil in their first pool game at the FIFA World Cup, scheduled for 11 am on the 1st of next month.