Young Kulas denied in the final

Young Kulas goalkeeper Mereseini Waqali not able to save as New Zealand captain Manaia Elliott scores

The Digicel Young Kulas fell short at home, losing 7-0 to New Zealand in the final of the OFC Women’s Under-19 Championship at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

NZ retains it’s title and gets a ticket to the U20 World Cup in Colombia next year.

The Kiwis were ruthless right from the get-go, controlling possession and were clinical in attack.

Article continues after advertisement

Fiji who had five defenders apart from the goalkeeper guarding their goal, held up pretty well and even though cracks showed at times, they recovered well.

But the visitors got the best of them in the 12th minute when NZ captain Manaia Elliott netted their first goal.

She scored her double in the 29th minute pouncing on a rebound from the goalkeeper following a free-kick which was awarded when Angeline Rekha committed a foul.

Fiji had a few chances but New Zealand were always quick in defense, intercepting the ball to turn over possession.

New Zealand managed to sneak in another goal towards halftime to take a comfortable 3-0 lead.

Goalkeeper Meresini Waqali continued her impressive form, making some very crucial saves but New Zealand never gave up and they scored their fourth goal through Ruby Nathan.

Rubbing salt to the wound, New Zealand scored three more goals through Nathan, Charlotte Mortlock and Emma Pijnenburg to keep the title.