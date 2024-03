Werner sparks Tottenham comeback win over Palace

Tottenham Hotspur's Timo Werner shoots at goal as Crystal Palace's Sam Johnstone reacts [Source: Reuters]

Timo Werner’s first goal for Tottenham Hotspur sparked a 3-1 comeback victory at home against Crystal Palace to revive their top-four hopes in the Premier League on Saturday.

The German former Chelsea forward, on loan from RB Leipzig, converted from close range in the 77th minute to cancel out Eberechi Eze’s superb free kick that had given Palace the lead.

Having struggled for most of the game to create chances, Tottenham were suddenly rejuvenated and they went ahead three minutes later when Cristian Romero headed in.

Captain Son Heung-min completed the job with a typically clinical finish after being put through one-on-one.

Victory lifted fifth-placed Tottenham to 50 points from 26 games, two behind Aston Villa who were at Luton Town later.

Werner’s last goal in English football was two years ago and his loan move to Tottenham was designed to restore some confidence in a player who once scored goals for fun.

He came closest to opening the scoring in a turgid first half in which Tottenham enjoyed more than 80% possession but lacked the imagination to break down a gritty Palace.

Son’s instant pass sent Werner clear but instead of shooting early, he tried to round Palace goalkeeper Sam Johnstone who managed to block the German’s shot.

That was the sum total of Tottenham’s attacking threat before the break but the second half began in more lively fashion with Son firing against the foot of the post from Dejan Kulusevski’s cut back.

But it was Palace who took the lead in the 59th minute.

But it was Palace who took the lead in the 59th minute.

Romero then nodded in a delightful lobbed pass by James Maddison and with Palace deflated, Son ran through to grab his 13th league goal of the season.