Wellington TIV creates upset

In a stunning upset at the 2024 National Sangam Convention Football, Wellington TIV triumphed over Tagitagi TIV with a commanding 3-0 victory.

Despite challenging ground conditions at Prince Charles Park in Nadi, both teams displayed exceptional skill and determination in a fiercely contested match.

In other fixtures, Namaka secured a narrow 1-0 victory over Victoria TIV, while Solovi Masters and Sydney Masters settled for a scoreless draw.

Western Legends clinched a hard-fought 2-1 win against Queensland Legends, Queensland Masters triumphed over Dreketi with a 2-0 scoreline, and Waikato Masters emerged victorious with a 3-2 win over Nadroga.

The competition will conclude tomorrow.