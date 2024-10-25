Waranivalu praises team growth despite losses

[Source: OFC/ Facebook]

Rewa and national rep Tevita Waranivalu praised the young Fijian squad for their improvement in their final group match against Solomon Islands in the OFC Beach Soccer Nations Cup.

Having suffered losses to Papua New Guinea and Tahiti earlier, Waranivalu says the team learned from their mistakes and stepped up in their last match.

“We grew from the first game to the second and then to the last. I just want to give credit to the boys; it’s a buildup phase for us,” Waranivalu said.

He adds coach, Jerry Sam, urged them to play their physical game and stick to the game plan.

Though Tahiti and PNG were challenging opponents, Waranivalu said the team reflected on their performances and came up with a strategy to counter the Solomon Islands.



Fiji who secured a dramatic 6-5 victory over the Solomon Islands in a penalty shootout yesterday will now face PNG in the third-place playoff tomorrow.