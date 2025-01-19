Veart hails Adelaide's win over Victory as a stand-out

Ethan Alagich leaps for joy after his goal in Adelaide's victory over Melbourne Victory. (Matt Turner/AAP PHOTOS)

Carl Veart has labelled table-topping Adelaide’s exhilarating 3-2 win over fierce rivals Melbourne Victory as one of their biggest successes of their A-League Men campaign.

And what’s really delighted the Reds’ coach is that he felt United had roared back to the top of the ladder on Saturday despite not even producing their best football.

“It’s right up there,” said a delighted Veart, asked about whether it had been a season’s stand-out moment.

“It was a real derby. The atmosphere, the intensity of the game. Some of the football wasn’t the best but that’s what happens when you play these types of games.

“Because we weren’t at our best, to show that fight that we had for the whole game, and to come away with the three points, it’s right up there.

“So, I’m very happy for the playing group.”

Victory had started the better on Saturday and took the lead on 18 minutes through Ryan Teague before Stefan Mauk equalised just after the half-hour, moments after the drinks break.

An own goal from the visitors in first-half injury time had the Reds 2-1 up at the break, but Santos drew the sides level on 66 minutes.

Ethan Alagich, son of Reds legend Richie, scored the winner on 71 minutes in front of a sell-out crowd.

United leapfrogged Auckland, who’d won earlier in the day, to claim top spot with the two sides set to clash at Coopers Stadium on Wednesday night.

The fixture will see the league’s most potent attack this season – Adelaide with 29 goals – face off against the league’s best defence, with Auckland having conceded just nine.

“They’re a very good side, defensively very well organised,” Veart said.

“I’m looking forward to it. We’re going to need to be at our best with the ball to break them down because they defend their goal very well.

“And they seem to score some very good goals. They had a couple of crackers today so it’s going be a great game and we’re going to need all of our supporters to come back again on Wednesday night and get behind the team.”

Victory coach Arthur Diles is still searching for his first win after six games in charge since taking over from Patrick Kisnorbo.

The visitors were better than United for large parts of the contest but Diles felt small details cost Victory any chance of being rewarded.

Despite the winless run, he believes Victory’s quality will see them snap the streak and return to form.

“In the end, it’s little moments and when things go against you like that, sometimes when it rains, it pours,” he said.