True Tiger spirit shown: Singh

[ Source : Fiji Football / Facebook ]

Extra Supermarket Rewa FC coach Rodeck Singh says the hard work starts now for his side ahead of the OFC Champions League in May.

The Delta Tigers edged Lautoka 3-2 in extra time at Churchill Park yesterday.

Singh says his team is eager to represent the country as they now have the opportunity.

“Until the Tigers are not dead that means they are not lost, so we showed the true spirit of the Tiger. We were down but we were not out and it showed spirit of the boys to come out to fight and then win and to prove to the people that we are still the number one team in this country.”

Rewa will face the top sides from New Zealand, Solomon Islands and Papua New in the OFC League group stage.

The tournament will be held in Tahiti from May 12th to the 24th.