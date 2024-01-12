Thrilling 2024 for Fiji FA

Chief Executive Mohammed Yusuf

The Fiji Football Association says 2024 is shaping up to be a challenging and exciting year.

Chief Executive Mohammed Yusuf says with many local, regional and international competitions lined up this year, it will be busy period for the sporting body.

“Eleven of them and Fiji is the only country probably with New Zealand that will be participating in all those so yeah”

Yusuf says that these competitions comprises of both the national men’s and women’s teams, from the age-grade to the senior level.

He adds that these are quality competitions that will provide our players with the exposure they need.

He adds that they have drawn up a budget for this years’ competitions and are anticipating positive results.