Three red cards for Junior Bula Boys

[Source: Fiji FA]

The Digicel Junior Bula Boys made a disappointing start in its international friendlies campaign last night after going down 4-0 to Indonesia in Jakarta.

Fiji had to finish the game with only eight players after copping three red cards.

Melvin Mani, Pawan Singh, and Australia-based Thomas Dunn received the marching orders in the match.

Punches were thrown by Singh in the 88th minute of the match when Singh was not happy with a challenge by one of the Indonesian players

Indonesia was leading 2-0 at halftime.

The national U20 will take on Guatemala in its second friendly match tomorrow.