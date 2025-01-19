T/Naitasiri coach steps down; joins Rewa FC

Priyant Mannu [Source: Rewa Football Club/Facebook]

Former Tailevu Naitasiri football coach Priyant Mannu has taken on a new role as assistant coach for Rewa FC, where he will work closely with head coach Roderick Singh for the 2025 season.

Mannu, who led Tailevu Naitasiri’s young squad during the 2024 season, focused on developing the players’ skills and building their game step by step.

Despite his efforts, the team was relegated to the senior division after finishing last in the Digicel Fiji Premier League.

His move to Rewa FC comes at a crucial time as the team prepares for the highly anticipated OFC Champions League 2025 in the Solomon Islands.

With this addition to their coaching team, Rewa FC continues to solidify their plans for a competitive 2025 season.