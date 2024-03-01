Stallions brace for Lautoka FC

Like many other teams in the Digicel Fiji Premier League, Nadroga has identified finishing as a key area for improvement.

Nadroga FC Assistant coach, Varoon Karan, asserts that they have been working on their setbacks for the past few days.

Despite their 2-all tie with Labasa last weekend, Karan believes they can counter Lautoka in their upcoming match.

He has also acknowledged that Lautoka will come out firing but says they have a plan in place.

“One of the areas that we need to work on is our finishing and also defence. Communication is also one of the things we are currently working hard on”

Meanwhile, Round three of the DFPL will see a doubleheader at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori, with Suva and Labasa playing at 1 pm before Tailevu Naitasiri takes on Rewa at 3 pm.

Additionally, at 1 pm, Nasinu will be facing Ba at the Fiji FA Academy Ground in Vatuwaqa, while Nadroga will challenge Lautoka at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.

In another game at 3 pm, Navua will host Nadi at the Uprising Sports Center. You can listen to the Nadroga and Lautoka game commentary live on Mirchi FM.