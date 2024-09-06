Spain held by Serbia in drab goalless draw

[Source: Reuters]

Euro 2024 champions Spain were held to a dour goalless away draw with Serbia in Nations League Group Four on Thursday, ending a nine-game winning streak and dropping their first points since March.

Playing their first match after a stunning European Championship campaign in which they won all seven games on route to lifting the trophy with a 2-1 victory in the final over England, Spain dominated possession but were unable to convert in 22 scoring attempts.

Missing key players like midfielder Rodri and captain Alvaro Morata due to a suspension and injured goalkeeper Unai Simon, Spain started the game slowly.

Spain recorded only two shots on target in the first half and were lucky not to go to the break trailing as Serbia forward Luka Jokic missed a golden chance from point-blank range.

The European champions were livelier after the break, but wasted several good chances, including a close-range volley by Dani Carvajal.

Barcelona teenager Lamine Yamal was one of Spain’s few bright spots as he created a handful of opportunities as the visitors lacked ideas even with 76% ball possession.

Spain and Serbia are second on one point in the standings, two points behind Denmark who beat Switzerland 2-0 on Thursday.