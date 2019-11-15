Home

Seven days only for football mid-season transfer window

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
June 11, 2020 3:20 pm
The mid-season transfer window for our football players will be for seven days only. [File Photo]

The mid-season transfer window for our football players will be for seven days only.

This has been confirmed by Fiji Football Associations Chief Executive Mohammed Yusuf.

The Fiji FA boss says the transfer window period was revised and passed by the Board of Control last weekend.

Article continues after advertisement

Yusuf says the mid-season transfer window will be from the 1st to the 7th of July which is subject to the approval from FIFA Transfer Matching System.

He adds this transfer window would open only for free transfers which means any player having an ongoing contract with their districts cannot apply for a transfer.

Both clubs and districts players can apply for transfers on free transfer basis.

The Fiji FA officer will send the confirmed fees for all transfers as these applies to women transfers as well.

 

[Source:Fiji FA]

