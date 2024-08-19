Savusavu futsal creates history

History has been created by the Savusavu team, as the side has won the Northern Zone Digicel National Futsal League.

A district well known for producing top quality players in football, has now stamped its mark in the five-a-side game.

Savusavu and Labasa finished on 27 points, but a better goal average saw a new champion crowned.

The side with the likes of veteran Vikranth Chandra, stylish Patrick Sarwan, Fiji squad member, Asaeli Heritage captain Kashnil Prasad and evergreen Maciu Dunadamu was a class throughout the league.

Savusavu will now play in the Super Six, where the top two teams from North, South, and West will meet.

Later the team will also take part in the Futsal Inter District Championship.