Roy happy with player’s development

Fiji Bula Boys captain Roy Krishna is happy with the progress of junior players who have maintained their positions on the national team over the past two to three years.

Ba FC striker Nabil Begg and Navua standout Thomas Dunn has been key contributors for the side over the past two years, having come through the national youth teams and into the senior men’s squad.

Krishna expresses pride in witnessing these players rise through the development system to secure their place and stamp their mark on the men’s national football team.

He says both of these players have shown a lot of growth since debuting for the national side, and believes they have a bright future in the sport of football.

He is also adamant the duo will be putting out a great performance against the Solomon Islands for the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers on Thursday.

“They’ve grown as a player, and you can see for every camp they come they have a different attitude. So look they have a bright future, they’re humble and they know what to do on and off the field.”

Meanwhile, Dunn made his debut for the men’s national team at the Pacific Games in the Solomon Islands last year at just 20-years-old.

However, he started representing the country at the youth level when he was 16-years-old.

Begg on the other hand made his debut for the men’s national side in 2022 and was also named in the side for the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers that year.

The side will be facing the Solomon Islands at 7pm on Thursday at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

You can listen to the live commentary on Mirchi FM.