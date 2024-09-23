Roma beat Udinese to claim first league win of season

[Source: Reuters]

AS Roma secured their first win of the Serie A season with a 3-0 triumph over Udinese on Sunday, with goals from Artem Dovbyk, Paulo Dybala, and Tommaso Baldanzi handing new coach Ivan Juric a promising start.

It has been a turbulent period at Roma recently, with the surprise sacking of Daniele De Rossi last Wednesday and the appointment of Juric just a few hours later. The backlash from fans over De Rossi’s sacking led to chief executive Lina Souloukou stepping down on Sunday.

The team, however, put all the internal discord behind them on Sunday as they displayed unity and focus to dominate proceedings at Stadio Olimpico.

Roma took the lead in the 19th minute when Dovbyk fired a shot into the bottom corner.

Dybala extended the advantage four minutes into the second half, calmly converting a penalty following a foul by Jaka Bijol.

In the 70th minute, Baldanzi scored Roma’s third goal to end their four-match winless streak and alleviate tensions within the club after a difficult start to the season.