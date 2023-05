Rewa will play Flying Arrows New Zealand in the final of the 68th Gujarati IDC.

The Rodicks Singh-coached side defeated Rewa 2-0 in the second semi-final at Ratu Cakobau Park in Suva.

Flying Arrows were too good for 2021 and 2022 title holders, beating them 4-0 in the first semi-final.

The final is set to kick-off at 3pm.