Rewa FC laments missed opportunities

Rewa FC football coach Rodick Singh lamented his side’s missed opportunities in the opening leg of the OFC Champions League national playoff against Lautoka FC yesterday.

Both sides played to a goalless draw at Ratu Cakobau Park but showed glimpses of attacking prowess to keep the fans entertained.

Singh says despite the result, he is glad his players came through unscathed and will need to lift their performance in the return leg this weekend to secure a spot in the OFC Champions League.

“We could have won this, we missed a couple of good chances which were straight off the line. But I am glad the boys came out fighting. We have one more leg to play and I think they are a much-improved team, we have to be to win this. We need to take our chances but I am glad the 90 minutes is over and now we go back to our drawing board and reflect and we need to come out stronger come Sunday.”

Rewa forwards Asivorosi Rabo, Samu Kautoga and James Hoyt proved to be a thorn in the Lautoka defence throughout the match but could not find the finishing touch.

Defenders Tevita Waranivalu, Peniame Drova and goalkeeper Isikeli Sevanaia also played a solid game in holding the Blues offence at bay.

The return leg between Rewa FC and Lautoka FC will be held at Churchill Park on Sunday at 3pm and you can listen to the live commentary on Mirchi FM.