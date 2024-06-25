Rest and recovery vital for Bula Boys

The Fiji men’s football team prioritized rest and recovery ahead of the OFC Men’s Nations Cup semi-finals against Vanuatu on Thursday.

After a busy weekend of playing against Tahiti and travelling to Vanuatu, the side hit the ground running again yesterday.

Captain Roy Krishna says that they are not concerned about what their host opponents might bring to the table, choosing instead to focus on their own performance.

Article continues after advertisement

“We just got to focus on ourselves, get the recovery done and then focus on Vanuatu next, so that’s the plan.”

He adds that they are hoping to create history by being the first team from Fiji to reach the final of the tournament.

They will play against the host team on Thursday at 4pm.

Before that in another semi-final, New Zealand will face Tahiti at 12pm.

The final will be held on Sunday at 4pm at VFF Freshwater Stadium.