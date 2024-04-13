Ravonikula sinks Nadi at Subrail Park

Salimoni Ravonikula scored a last minute goal to help Extra Labasa beat Nadi 1-0 at Subrail Park.

Both teams were locked nil-all at halftime in their Digicel Fiji Premier League clash.

Labasa coach Ravneel Pratap was happy with his players’ performance against a determined effort from the visitors.

Tomorrow, Rooster Chicken Ba will face Lautoka at 1pm at the Fiji FA Academy followed by the match between Flick Suva and Navua at 3pm.

In a double header at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori, Extra Rewa will host Nadroga at 1pm followed by the clash between Tailevu Naitasiri and Nasinu at 3pm.

You can catch the live match commentaries of the Rewa-Nadroga and Tailevu Naitasiri versus Nasinu games on Mirchi FM.