Police claim seventh Sukuna Bowl soccer title

The Extra Supermarket Police Blues claimed their seventh Ratu Sukuna Bowl Soccer title, dominating Army with a 6-1 win at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

National star Sairusi Nalaubu set the tone for the match, scoring with a header in the 56th minute, giving Police a 1-0 lead at halftime.

The Blues ramped up their offense in the second half, displaying skillful teamwork and swift play.

Ratu Anare doubled the score with a precise finish after a setup from Nalaubu, pushing the lead to 2-0.

Nalaubu scored again in a one-on-one showdown with the Army goalkeeper, bringing the tally to 3-0.

Moments later, another Nalaubu-Anare combination made it 4-0 for the Blues.

Army’s Salacieli Dakuna found the net to make it 4-1, briefly reigniting their hopes.

However, Police’s veteran Tevita Waranivalu swiftly added a fifth goal, and super sub Simione Tamanisau sealed the win with a late strike, finishing the game at 6-1.