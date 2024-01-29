Patience key for Lautoka FC

[Source: Fiji FA/ Facebook]

Despite a positive outing at the Pillay Garments Champion vs Champion Series first leg, the Tigers Restaurant Lautoka side is well aware of the attacking capabilities of the young Rooster Chicken Ba side.

The Lautoka side is in high spirits after defeating their neighbours 2-1 over the weekend.

Interim coach, Babs Khan says that his players were patient in attack and kept their cool, which made the difference during their encounter.

[Source: Fiji FA/ Facebook]

However, Khan also acknowledges that there is still a lot of work to be done before the return leg this weekend.

“We executed our plan and it worked in favour of us. We knew Ba will chase every ball that we will play and we kept our cool and patience. We were supposed to finish the game in the first half”

Khan is urging all their fans to turn up in numbers to witness the match as this motivates the Blues ahead of a busy season ahead.

The second leg of the CVC will be played at Churchill Park on Sunday at 3pm.

You can listen to the live commentary of the match on Mirchi FM.