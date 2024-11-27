Passion drives NZFFI Manukau All Stars

[Source: Fiji FA / Facebook]

The NZFFI Manukau All Stars are preparing for a challenging campaign in the Flick Hygiene Pacific Community Cup, with head coach Bobby Khan preparing strategies to tackle formidable opponents in the group stage.

The squad boasts a blend of former Fiji players and Vanuatu international Alex Seniel.

Team Manager Shavneel Deo described the All Stars as “probably the most underrated team,” emphasizing their foundation of hard work and camaraderie.

“I think all teams are extremely strong. This Pacific Cup will be the toughest yet, with no clear favorite. It’s about who wants it the most on the day. This tournament is the best showcase of Fijian football talent from across the world.”

The All Stars kick off their campaign on Thursday, November 28, against Lautoka FC at 8:45 pm.

They will face AuFFI All-Stars on Friday at 7 pm before concluding their Group A fixtures against Navua FC on Saturday at 4:15 pm.

You can catch live commentary of selected matches on MIRCHI FM from tomorrow.