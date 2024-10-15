Orobulu eyes IDC golden boot award

Extra Supermarket Rewa kicked off their 2024 FMF Inter-District Championship campaign with an emphatic 7-0 victory over Sigatoka Electrical/ Nadroga Auto Marine Upholstery Nadroga.

John Orobulu was the standout performer, scoring five goals in a spectacular display that showcased his skills and impact on the team.

The Solomon Islands international’s performance was instrumental in securing the win and sets a high standard for the rest of the tournament.

“I’m trying to win the Golden Boot Award in this year’s IDC after having to share the award during this year’s Battle of the Giants tournament.”

He opened the scoring in the 21st minute, followed by another goal four minutes later to double Rewa’s lead.

Asivorosi Rabo added a third goal in the 30th minute, with Epeli Valevou extending the advantage just a minute later, leaving Rewa in a commanding position at halftime.

In the second half, Orobulu continued to shine, netting his third goal in the 62nd minute and completing his hat trick in the 77th minute.

He capped off an impressive performance with his fourth goal in injury time, specifically in the 90+3 minute, bringing the final score to 7-0.

Orobulu’s outstanding performance sets the tone for Rewa’s campaign as they seek to reclaim the title, signaling that he will be a key player to watch as the competition progresses.

The 2024 IDC is currently held at Churchill Park in Lautoka and you can listen to the LIVE commentaries of selected matches on MIRCHI FM.