OFC Champions League moves to Solomon Islands

[Source: Rewa Football Club/ Facebook]

The OFC Champions League 2025, originally set to take place in Fiji, will now be played in Honiara, Solomon Islands.

This means 2024 Digicel Premier League table topper and Fiji’s representatives, Rewa FC, will lose the home-ground advantage and must prepare for the away tournament.

Rewa FC President Nazil Buksh confirmed the news to FBC Sports, citing ground availability issues as the reason for the move.

Article continues after advertisement

“The OFC has confirmed the shift to the Solomons because we have ground availability issues during that period, as the Drua will be using HFC Stadium on those dates.”

Solomon Islands FA has also confirmed they’re going to host the tournament.

The OFC Champions League is scheduled for March 30 to April 12, 2025.