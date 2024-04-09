No Hoyt and Khan for OCL

James Hoyt and Shuiab Khan [Source: Fiji Football/Facebook]

The Extra Rewa football side will not have the services of New Zealand-based James Hoyt and Shuiab Khan for the OFC Champions League in Tahiti next month.

The two played for the Delta Tigers in the national play-offs against Lautoka, which saw Rewa win the two-match series to qualify for the OCL.

However, since then, the duo have signed for Manurewa AFC in the New Zealand domestic league.

Article continues after advertisement

This means their International Transfer Clearance has been released from Rewa and this rules them out of the OCL.

It is understood under competition regulations, Rewa can only replace the two with players from its original extended squad that was registered earlier.

Fellow New Zealand-based, Samuela Kautoga, will still feature for Rewa and they have also included Leon Kofana from the Solomon Islands.

Rewa is pooled with Solomon Warriors, Hekari United and defending champions Auckland City.

It plays the first match against Auckland City on May 11th.