Newcastle maintain unbeaten start with win over Spurs

[Source: BBC Sport]

Newcastle maintained their unbeaten start to the season as they defeated Tottenham in a thrilling match at a packed and atmospheric St James’ Park.

The hosts took a 37th-minute lead when Harvey Barnes superbly controlled a tricky side-footed finish after Lloyd Kelly had done well down the left and pulled the ball back.

But Tottenham levelled in the 56th minute.

Article continues after advertisement

However, Newcastle regained their lead against the run of play with 12 minutes left.