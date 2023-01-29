Nalaubu helps United Sangam win NCC title

[Source: Fiji Football/Facebook]

Bula Boys striker Sairusi Nalaubu helped his United Sangam side from Lautoka lift the Digicel National Club Championship title at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka today.

United Sangam FC defeated Ba’s Police FC 3-1 in the final.

Nalaubu, Sitiveni Cavuilagi and Usman Omedy netted the goals for United.

Police’s lone goal was scored by Ronil Kumar.

The Marika Rodu coached United Sangam side walked away with $5000 prizemoney while Police FC took home $1,500.