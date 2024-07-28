Mixed results on day 2 of BOG

Action from the Suva vs Ba clash

Day two of the Rooster Chicken/Scoops Ice Cream Battle of the Giants concluded with a mix of outcomes.

RPA Group/Nadroga Auto Marine Upholstery Works Nadroga FC has been eliminated from the tournament after two consecutive pool losses.

Flowserve Engineering Navua FC will need to beat Flick Hygiene Lautoka today to advance to the semi-final following a nil-all draw with Smart & Efficient Security Services/Calgary Nadi yesterday.

The Jetsetters currently lead pool and will just need a draw against Labasa to cruise through while the Extra Supermarket Babasiga Lions are in a must-win situation and hope the results fall on their favour.

Rewa bounced back strongly, thrashing Nadroga 8-1 after their initial pool game loss on Friday and will need a win against Ba to book a semi-final spot whereas the Men in Black will just need a draw to advance.

Flick Hygiene Suva FC held Dayal’s Sawmillers Ba FC to a nil-all draw and now only needs a draw today to secure a semi-final spot.

Day three begins at 10 a.m. with Flowserve Engineering Navua facing Flick Hygiene Lautoka.

Nadroga FC will play against Suva at 12 p.m., followed by Rewa versus Ba at 2 p.m., and Labasa against Nadi at 4 p.m.

Live commentary of these matches will be available on Mirchi FM.