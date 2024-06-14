Messi contends for golden boot at Copa America

Lionel Messi, Christian Pulisic and Vinícius Júnior, [Source: goal.com]

Lionel Messi is a top contender for the Golden Boot alongside Vinícius Júnior and Christian Pulisic at the Copa America, which starts next Friday.

The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner has been in exceptional form at the club level, with 12 goals and 12 assists for Inter Miami this season.

The 36-year-old scored seven goals in Qatar in 2022, leading La Albiceleste to a FIFA World Cup title and finishing second in the race for the Golden Boot.

Article continues after advertisement

Rumors suggest this may be his final Copa America, but regardless, Messi is still expected to make a significant impact.

Argentina takes on Canada in the opening match at 12pm next Friday.

The Copa America will be LIVE on FBC Sports.