Maturity and leadership needed: Rodu

Rewa football coach Marika Rodu says his players need to have the maturity and leadership qualities when facing teams like Suva.

The two teams will meet for the fifth time this month tomorrow night in their opening Digicel Fiji Premier League match.

The Delta Tigers haven’t been able to overcome the Whites in the last four outings.

Rodu says they were on the receiving hand most of the time and silly mistakes resulted in their loss.

“Definitely some level of maturity. I think our boys need to be mature as we have been conceding goals to Suva in a manner that’s costing us the game so we need some leadership within the group.”

Rodu adds the leadership they have in their playing group at the moment need to have an aggressive character and lead through the 90 minutes of the game.

The focus building up tomorrow’s match will be on finishing and defence.

The match will kick-off at 7pm at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.