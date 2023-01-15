Man United stage late comeback to beat Man city

[Source: Manchester United/Twitter]

Manchester United staged a stunning late turnaround to beat Manchester City 2-1 in a dramatic derby at Old Trafford.

City looked to be closing the gap on Premier League leaders Arsenal after substitute Jack Grealish headed them in front from Kevin de Bruyne’s cross on the hour.

United drew level in contentious fashion with 12 minutes left as Bruno Fernandes scored despite the presence of Marcus Rashford in an offside position.

Article continues after advertisement

City’s protests that he had interfered with play was ignored despite the flag going up.

Rashford was the central figure again four minutes later when he swept in substitute Alejandro Garnacho’s cross to move United to within one point of City, who remain five points adrift of Arsenal.

In other results, Brighton beat Liverpool Liverpool 3-0, Southampton edged Everton 2-1, Nottingham Forest defeated Leicester 2-0, West Ham lost to Wolves 1-0 and Brentford beat Bournemouth 2-0.