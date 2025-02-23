Man United fight back to draw at Everton after VAR reprieve

[Source: Reuters - Everton's Beto scores their first goal ]

Late goals from Bruno Fernandes and Manuel Ugarte helped Manchester United come from behind to earn a dramatic 2-2 draw at Everton in the Premier League on Saturday after the hosts were denied a stoppage-time penalty following a VAR review.

United’s woeful campaign looked set to get worse as more poor defending allowed rejuvenated striker Beto to fire Everton in front early on, and Abdoulaye Doucoure made it 2-0 before halftime at Goodison Park.

The visitors did improve after the break and captain Fernandes pulled a goal back from a free kick before Ugarte slammed home a superb equaliser 10 minutes from time to complete the comeback.

Everton thought they were set to snatch a dramatic win after they were awarded a stoppage-time penalty, but the decision was overturned by VAR, and one point apiece kept United 15th in the standings, three places below their opponents.

“I think it was a soft touch from what I saw,” United manager Ruben Amorim said. “I think it was a soft penalty, it was clear.”

“We did not exist in the first half. We need to win three points and we need to win the whole game. The worst part is that we are losing the ball without pressure and we are not doing what we need to do. We were soft.”