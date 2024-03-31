Malolo downs Sabeto in Sangam Football

[Source: National Then India Valibar Sangam Fiji / Facebook]

Malolo Masters secured a hard-fought victory against Sabeto Masters with a close 1-0 win in day four of the 2024 National Sangam Convention Football at Prince Charles Park in Nadi this morning.

In other matches, Nadi and Sydney drew 1-all, Suva TIV won 2-0 against Rakiraki TIV, while Hamilton TIV narrowly beat Victoria TIV.

Rewa and Middlemore ended in a goalless draw, and Ba defeated Vitogo 2-0.

Acting National President TIV Sheshant Kumar says the tournament has grown over the years, and the participation of 26 teams from overseas has been a major boost in all aspects of the competition.

He also acknowledges the increasing diversity among attendees, expressing satisfaction in witnessing its growth over the years.

“We have a lot of cross-cultural members in our team through their parental side of things. Well the interest for Sangam has always been there and we have also had managers and team coaches from other ethnicity backgrounds as well.”

He adds that there are 144 games altogether, including golf, netball and snooker.

The Convention will conclude tomorrow.