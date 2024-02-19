Lack of concentration drags Nasinu down

[Source: Fiji Football/Facebook]

Nasinu coach Mohammed Erfan says lack of concentration was the cause of his team’s downfall in their 2-4 defeat to Lautoka in the opening loss of the Digicel Fiji Premier League yesterday

Erfan says his side could not contain the Blues throughout their 90-minute encounter and this will be something they will try to improve on in their remaining games.

“Lautoka is a very experienced team and they were up ahead most of the time, but we managed to score against them. We lacked concentration and a little bit of fitness.”

He also acknowledged that Lautoka is a very experienced side.

In round two of premier games this week, Nadi will host Nasinu this Sunday at 3pm while Suva will play Rewa at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.

Also at 3pm, Lautoka faces Navua at Churchill Park in Lautoka, Ba will host Tailevu Naitasiri at the Fiji FA Academy while Labasa will travel to Sigatoka to battle Nadroga at Lawaqa Park at 1pm.

You can listen to the live commentary of the Lautoka and Navua match on Mirchi FM.