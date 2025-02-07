Labasa still hopeful

[ CreditPhoto : Fiji Football Association ]

Labasa faces a tough challenge in the second leg of the Pillay Garments Champion Vs Champion series, but they have reason to be hopeful.

Despite losing the first leg 3-0 to Rewa, Labasa will be playing at Ratu Cakobau Park, a venue considered lucky for the team.

Fiji FA CEO Mohammed Yusuf believes Labasa can still win, their strong record at Ratu Cakobau Park, including winning the first ever IDC there.

Article continues after advertisement

Yusuf says Labasa are confident, have made changes since their disappointing home leg, and now understand their weaknesses.

However, Yusuf acknowledged that Rewa is a well-organized and polished team, making for an exciting and closely contested match.

The second leg kicks off this Sunday at 3pm.