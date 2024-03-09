Labasa reigns at home

Extra Labasa FC put up a strong performance at home to beat Lautoka 2-1 in their Digicel Fiji Premier League round four match at Subrail Park.

Labasa Sangam school student Salimone Ravonokula scored the winning goal in the second spell.

Lautoka star Sairusi Nalaubu copped a red card before the end of the first half.

The home side struck first through Christopher Wasasala for a 1-nil lead at halftime.

However, Lautoka came firing in the second half to tie up the scores 1-all.

Ilimotama Jese netted the Blues goal.

Both coaches made a few changes with Luke Savu replaced by Taniela Waqa for Labasa and Lautoka’s Poasa Bainivalu replacing Zibraz Sahib.