Labasa ready to host Fiji FACT

The people of Labasa are in for a treat as they will be able to witness the first football tournament of the year.

Fiji Football Association chief executive, Mohammed Yusuf officially signed the agreement today with the Labasa Town Council.

Yusuf says this is a great chance for people in the northern division to witness big tournaments as often at times they miss it.

Article continues after advertisement

“So our meeting went well with all the three administrators and they are very keen to ensure that this tournament comes to Labasa because the people of Labasa have been deprived of big entertainments.”



Mohammed Yusuf officially signed the agreement today with the Labasa Town Council

Labasa Town Council is ready to host the event even after Fiji Football Association approached them a few weeks ago and the Fiji FA boss has thanked them for that.

The tournament was initially planned to be held at the HFC Stadium in Suva but the tournament dates clashed with the Oceania Athletics Championship.

The Fiji FACT will be held on May 31st to June 2nd with the knockout stages planned for the 8th and 9th of June.

Meanwhile Round three of the DFPL will see a doubleheader at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori with Suva and Labasa playing at 1 pm before Tailevu Naitasiri takes on Rewa at 3pm.

Also at 1pm, Nasinu will be taking on Ba at the Fiji FA Academy Ground in Vatuwaqa while Nadroga will take on Lautoka at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.

In another game at 3pm, Navua will host Nadi at the Uprising Sports Center.

You can listen to the Nadroga and Lautoka game commentary live on Mirchi FM.